Woman dies while hiking on popular Grand Canyon trail

Bright Angel Trail: File photo. A hiker died after being found unresponsive on the Grand Canyon National Park's Bright Angel Trail. (National Park Service)

An Indiana woman died while hiking on a Grand Canyon National Park trail earlier this month, park officials said Wednesday.

According to a news release from the National Park Service, the 36-year-old woman from Westfield, whose name has not been released, was attempting to hike the Bright Angel Trail to the Colorado River and back in one day.

Park officials said they received a report at about 9 p.m. on May 14 about an unresponsive hiker on the trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse, KSAZ-TV reported. She was found without a pulse, according to the Arizona Republic.

“All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful,” the National Park Service said.

Hikers are usually discouraged from hiking on the Bright Angel Trail between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the summer months, KPNX-TV reported. According to the National Park Service, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade.

Park officials said it is not recommended to hike from the rim of the canyon to the river in one day.

A cause of death was being investigated by the National Park Service, the agency said in its news release.