Woman arrested, charged with assaulting mother who was found dead in an apartment in Massachusetts

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Officials say a woman has been arrested after her mother was found dead inside her apartment in Somerville, Massachusetts.

In a news release, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said April Monroe, 48, has been charged with strangulation and assault and battery on a person over the age of 60 causing serious bodily harm related to the alleged assault of her mother, Gail Gasperini, 73. Gasperini was found dead inside Monroe’s apartment on May 28.

Officials say Gasperini was reported missing by her husband, according to WFXT. He reported her missing after she went on a trip to visit her daughter and never went home.

Somerville Police Department officers went out to the apartment and found Gasperini deceased, officials say, according to the news outlet.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said that Gasperini’s injuries were consistent with assault, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said that there has not yet been a ruling on the cause and manner of death. Additional charges may be filed.








