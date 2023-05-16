Woman almost tossed $100K lottery ticket but scanned winner while buying sandwich

Big winner: Stacy Frisbey is glad she did not skip lunch. While buying a sandwich, she decided to scan a lottery ticket she was about to throw away. It was a $100,000 winner. (Iowa Lottery)

CLIVE, Iowa — That was a close call.

An Iowa woman nearly threw away a lottery scratch-off ticket but decided to scan it while buying a sandwich. It was a good move, as the ticket was worth $100,000.

Stacy Frisby, 43, of Waterloo, won the cash from the Iowa Lottery’s “Hit it Big!” scratch-off game, lottery officials said in a news release.

“I was actually going to throw the $10 ticket away because I didn’t think it was a winner,” Frisbey said on Friday when she claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Holding onto the ticket proved to be lucky, as Frisbey won the sixth top prize in the scratch-off game. She bought the ticket at the New Star grocery store in Waterloo, lottery officials said.

When visiting another store to buy a sandwich, Frisbey decided to scan her ticket at a lottery terminal. That is when she realized she was $100,000 richer.

Frisbey told lottery officials that she intends to use her winnings to take a vacation and start a business.