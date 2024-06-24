Woman accused of tossing 6-month-old in trash can outside a Walmart A mother is facing charges after she reportedly threw her infant in a trash can outside of a Walmart in Eunice, Louisiana during a fight on Saturday. (Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com)

EUNICE, La. — A mother is facing charges after she reportedly threw her infant in a trash can outside of a Walmart in Eunice, Louisiana during a fight on Saturday.

The incident happened Saturday just after 3:30 p.m. Police were called to the Walmart about a fight involving multiple women. When officers arrived, the fight had ended and officers detained the women who were involved in the fight, KLFY reported.

Eunice Police Department said one of the women, identified as Brionka Benjamin, 38, was holding a baby when the fight broke out. According to KATC, at some point, Benjamin allegedly threw the baby in a trash can and hit another person in the fight.

The baby was not injured and according to the news outlet, the baby was released to other family members.

Benjamin has been charged with simple battery and cruelty to juveniles, KLFY reported. Benjamin’s niece, Makatelynn Benjamin, 20, was also arrested. She is facing simple battery charges related to the fight.

It’s not clear what the fight was about.





