Woman accused of stealing $45K from high school band’s booster fund

Donna Floyd: Donna Floyd was arrested by Mississippi authorities on Monday. (Rankin County Sheriff's Office)

BRANDON, Miss. — A Mississippi woman is accused of embezzling more than $45,000 from a high school band’s booster fund, authorities said.

Donna Gladney Floyd, 42, of Pearl was arrested Monday and charged with embezzlement, WAPT-TV reported. Police said that Floyd was a parent booster volunteer at Brandon High School.

The arrest was announced in a news release by Rankin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Paul Holley.

The investigation was initiated by officials at the high school and by the Rankin County School District, according to WJTV. Brandon is located east of Jackson, the capital of Mississippi.

Detectives investigating the case determined that Floyd allegedly stole the funds from the high school band’s booster funds, WLBT-TV reported.

Investigators did not release further details about when Floyd allegedly took the money or how it was taken.

Floyd is expected to make an initial court appearance before Rankin County Court Judge David Morrow, although a specific time has not been set, WJTV reported.