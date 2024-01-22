Woman accused of stealing $2,500 worth of Stanley cups

Stolen Stanleys Police in California said a woman stole $2,500 worth of Stanley cups (Roseville Police Department/Facebook)

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Police in California said a woman stole thousands of dollars worth of Stanley cups.

Roseville police said an employee of a store saw a woman take a shopping cart full of the mugs without paying for them. She allegedly refused to stop for employees and threw the mugs into her car before driving off.

Officers eventually spotted the woman’s car and pulled her over. That’s when police said they found 65 Stanley mugs stuffed in the car’s trunk and passenger’s side footwell.

They displayed the cups all over their cruiser, adding to their Facebook post, “While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits.”

Police said the woman was arrested and charged with grand theft.





