Woman accused of leaving dog tied up outside without food, water

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A South Florida woman is accused of leaving her dog leashed outside her home without access to food or water, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Sheena Jovania Vandyke, 40, of Pembroke Pines, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of animal cruelty, according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Pembroke Pines Police Department, officers received an anonymous telephone call about a brown French bulldog that appeared to be dead and lying in a backyard of a home in a gated community, WSVN-TV reported.

ANIMAL CRUELTY ARREST - Police said Sheena Vandyke, 40, left her French bulldog tied up outside, without food, water or shade, and the dog died while struggling to free itself. https://t.co/Wht9gt5hr3 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) May 15, 2023

Vandyke allegedly told police that workers had come to clean her residence and that she “placed the dog outside on a leash tethered to a spike,” according to WPLG-TV. She added that she had left food and water outside in the backyard with the 2-year-old animal, named Frenchie, police said.

According to an arrest report, food was scattered in the backyard and the water bowl was overturned, WTVJ reported.

“The dog was left in direct heat and sunlight for hours with no freedom to move about.” the arrest report stated, according to WPLG. “The dog was attached by a leash from his collar to a stake in the ground. The stake appeared to have been moved due to the dog possibly struggling to free itself.”

Vandyke appeared in court and was granted a $5,000 bond. She posted bail and was released on Monday afternoon, online records show.

Attorney information was not available.

A family friend who spoke with WTVJ said the dog’s death was a tragic accident, adding that the cleaning crew normally brings the animal inside the residence when they are done.

“It was an accident, a tragic accident that she is very hurt about and wish there was something she could do about it but unfortunately, it was a bad accident,” the man, who wanted to be identified only as John, told the television station. “I don’t think the cleaning crew meant any harm, they just probably forgot about it.”

“The dog is like family. She loved the dog and it’s sad that she has to go through that because the dog is everywhere with her and the kids,” John added. “She’s heartbroken and confused because all she did was leave, see the dog for the last time, and to return back home and the dog is gone.

”It’s very hurtful.”