Woman accused of firing shots outside high school after basketball game

Accused: Eunethia Annette Shackleford was charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office )

HUEYTOWN, Ala. — An Alabama woman is accused of firing shots outside of a high school after a basketball game on Friday, authorities said.

Eunethia Annette Shackleford, 30, of Hueytown, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds, AL.com reported.

The alleged incident occurred in the parking lot at Hueytown High School as people were leaving the game between Hueytown and Leeds, according to WBRC-TV.

Authorities said Shackelford is the mother of one of the juveniles involved in a dispute in the parking lot, AL.com reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said that a group of juveniles were involved in an altercation in the parking lot. At about 9:30 p.m. CST, a deputy was alerted that shots had been fired, AL.com reported.

A family member, later identified as Scheckleford, allegedly fired shots in the air and fled the scene with some of the juveniles who were involved in the dispute, according to the news outlet.

There were no injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shackleford was booked into the Jefferson County Jail and remains held on bonds totaling $67,500, according to AL.com.

In a statement, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Walter B. Gonsoulin Jr. condemned the alleged behavior as “irresponsible.”

“Our children and fans have the right to go to a sporting event, experience it, and leave without the fear of violence. This type of behavior, especially by an adult who is supposed to set an example, is completely irresponsible,” Gonsoulin said. “It shows a total lack of respect for human life and will not be tolerated. We are very fortunate no one was injured.”

