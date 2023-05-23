WNBA star Breanna Stewart says wife Marta Xargay Casademont pregnant with 2nd child

Breanna Stewart: The WNBA star scored a team-record 45 points for the New York Liberty on Sunday. (Elsa/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WNBA star Breanna Stewart announced that she and her wife, Marta Xargay Casademont, are expecting their second child.

>> Read more trending news

The former University of Connecticut basketball star and Olympian made the announcement in a joint Instagram post with Xargay, 32, on Mother’s Day.

“When 3 turns to 4 … Oct. 2023,” the couple wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day.”

The post included a photograph of Stewart and the couple’s first child, Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, pointing to Marta Xargay’s pregnant stomach, People reported.

Ruby was born in August 2021 through a surrogate, CT Insider reported. She has become a fixture at Stewart’s games.

On Sunday, Stewart, 28, scored a franchise-record 45 points as the New York Liberty beat Indiana 90-73 to hand the Fever their record-tying 20th consecutive loss, according to The Associated Press. Stewart broke the team record of 40 by Cappie Pondexter, also set against Indiana, in 2010, according to the news organization.

Xargay is a retired Spanish professional basketball player who played for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. She was also a member of Spain’s national team from 2011 to 2020. She and Stewart married in 2021.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!