WNBA star Breanna Stewart says wife Marta Xargay Casademont pregnant with 2nd child

Breanna Stewart: The WNBA star scored a team-record 45 points for the New York Liberty on Sunday. (Elsa/Getty Images)

WNBA star Breanna Stewart announced that she and her wife, Marta Xargay Casademont, are expecting their second child.

The former University of Connecticut basketball star and Olympian made the announcement in a joint Instagram post with Xargay, 32, on Mother’s Day.

“When 3 turns to 4 … Oct. 2023,” the couple wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day.”

The post included a photograph of Stewart and the couple’s first child, Ruby Mae Stewart Xargay, pointing to Marta Xargay’s pregnant stomach, People reported.

Ruby was born in August 2021 through a surrogate, CT Insider reported. She has become a fixture at Stewart’s games.

On Sunday, Stewart, 28, scored a franchise-record 45 points as the New York Liberty beat Indiana 90-73 to hand the Fever their record-tying 20th consecutive loss, according to The Associated Press. Stewart broke the team record of 40 by Cappie Pondexter, also set against Indiana, in 2010, according to the news organization.

Xargay is a retired Spanish professional basketball player who played for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. She was also a member of Spain’s national team from 2011 to 2020. She and Stewart married in 2021.