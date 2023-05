Bees freed FILE PHOTO: Thousands of bees were released after a crash on a Florida highway. (MILOSBJELICA/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash in Jacksonville is all the buzz.

A truck that was hauling about a million bees was hit by a tractor-trailer truck on Highway 301 and Interstate 10 around 3:15 a.m., freeing thousands of insects, WOKV reported.

A beekeeper was called to help round up all the bees, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

“The public is advised to use caution in the area as the bees continue to disseminate,” FHP said in a crash report.

No one was hurt in the crash, WOKV reported.