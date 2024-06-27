Wax sculpture of Abraham Lincoln melts in Washington, DC heat

Wax sculpture of Abraham Lincoln melts in Washington DC heat

Abraham Lincoln Wax sculpture of Abraham Lincoln melts in Washington DC heat (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A wax statue of Abraham Lincoln has seen some better days after it started melting during a heat wave last weekend.

The statue is about six feet tall. It was created by Richmond artist Sandy Williams IV, according to The Washington Post.

For about three days, temperatures in the Washington, D.C. area were over the mid-90s and by Monday, Lincoln’s head melted back, the newspaper reported.

Millions of Americans were under heat advisories over the weekend from the National Weather Service, according to USA Today. The Washington, D.C. area had record-breaking heat for two straight days.

Photos of Lincoln melting started to go viral, the Post reported. Memes were also created, according to The New York Times.

His head was reportedly removed on purpose to “prevent it from falling or breaking,” CulturalDC, which is a non-profit organization, said, according to USA Today.

The statue was placed on the campus of Garrison Elementary School last February. The idea of having the statue on the campus was to create attention about the Civil War era and everything that happened after it, according to the Post. It was commissioned by CulturalDC, USA Today reported.

The statue weighs about 3,000 pounds, according to USA Today.


