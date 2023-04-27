WATCH: South Korean leader breaks into ‘American Pie’ at state dinner

President Biden Hosts South Korean President Yoon On Official State Visit WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: U.S. President Joe Biden cheers as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol sings "American Pie" by Don McLean during a state dinner at the White House, April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and South Korean first lady Kim Keon-hee for a State Dinner. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images /Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A state dinner in honor of the president of South Korea took a surprising turn Wednesday when Yoon Suk Yeol apparently remembered how the music used to make him smile and treated guests to a few bars of a classic American song.

During the dinner, in honor of Yoon’s visit to the U.S., stage stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk serenaded guests with a collection of Broadway tunes. The trio then offered an encore of Don McLean’s “American Pie,” which they said they heard was one of Yoon’s favorites.

When the stars finished the song, first lady Jill Biden took Yoon by the arm and pulled him onstage, The New York Times reported.

“We know this is one of your favorite songs, ‘American Pie,’” President Joe Biden said to Yoon.

“Yes, that’s true,” Yoon said through a Korean translator. “When I was going to school, it was one of my favorite songs.”

“We want to hear you sing it,” Biden said.

“It’s been a while but …” Yoon replied.

Yoon, who had not spoken any English during his arrival or during the joint press conference he held with Biden, began to sing the opening lines of the song that McLean wrote about the state of America in the 1960s.

As Yoon crooned, “A long, long time ago,” the opening stanza of the song, guests broke into applause and shouts of delight at the South Korean leader’s vocal skills.

“American Pie,” McLean has explained, is his interpretation of what was happening in the country during the turbulent decade after the end of the “happy 1950s,” which happened, according to McLean, when singers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and JD “the Big Bopper” Richardson were killed in a plane crash in February of 1959.

When Yoon finished, he received a standing ovation.

State dinner WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 26: U.S. President Joe Biden (3rd L) and first lady Jill Biden (R) welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd L) and his wife Kim Keon Hee (L) as they arrive at the North Portico of the White House for a State Dinner on April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is hosting the South Korean state visit including a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office, a joint press conference, and a state dinner in the evening. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

