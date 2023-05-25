WATCH: College pitcher ejected from game after giving teammate a sandwich

College pitcher ejected from game after giving teammate a sandwich A college baseball player was ejected Tuesday from a tournament game after he gave a teammate a sandwich during a home run celebration. (LauriPatterson/Getty Images)

A college baseball player was ejected Tuesday from a tournament game after he gave a teammate a sandwich during a home run celebration.

>> Read more trending news

The umpire ejected East Carolina University pitcher Josh Grosz during a game with the University of South Florida for giving teammate Jacob Starling a sandwich after Starling hit a home run, rounded the bases, touched home plate and was heading into the team’s dugout during the American Athletic Conference Championship tournament in Clearwater, Florida.

Craziest ejection reasoning I have ever seen… ECU pitcher Josh Grosz gets ejected for giving Jacob Starling a hot dog on his way in from his home run 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IqNT2IxL4y — Echo Baseball (@echobaseball) May 24, 2023

According to NCAA rules, no props are allowed on the field during a game and, apparently, the sandwich was seen as a prop by the umpire.

“That’s the new rules, I guess. No fun baseball,” ECU head coach Cliff Godwin told reporters after the game.

In a video posted on Twitter, Grosz can be seen handing Starling a sandwich as he was being congratulated on the home run.

ECU ended up losing the game 12-11 in extra innings. Grosz was also forced to miss the team’s next game, against Cincinnati, because of the ejection. Grosz had been scheduled to start that game.

ECU defeated Cincinnati 9-6 on Wednesday.