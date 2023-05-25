WATCH: College pitcher ejected from game after giving teammate a sandwich

College pitcher ejected from game after giving teammate a sandwich A college baseball player was ejected Tuesday from a tournament game after he gave a teammate a sandwich during a home run celebration. (LauriPatterson/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A college baseball player was ejected Tuesday from a tournament game after he gave a teammate a sandwich during a home run celebration.

The umpire ejected East Carolina University pitcher Josh Grosz during a game with the University of South Florida for giving teammate Jacob Starling a sandwich after Starling hit a home run, rounded the bases, touched home plate and was heading into the team’s dugout during the American Athletic Conference Championship tournament in Clearwater, Florida.

According to NCAA rules, no props are allowed on the field during a game and, apparently, the sandwich was seen as a prop by the umpire.

“That’s the new rules, I guess. No fun baseball,” ECU head coach Cliff Godwin told reporters after the game.

In a video posted on Twitter, Grosz can be seen handing Starling a sandwich as he was being congratulated on the home run.

ECU ended up losing the game 12-11 in extra innings. Grosz was also forced to miss the team’s next game, against Cincinnati, because of the ejection. Grosz had been scheduled to start that game.

ECU defeated Cincinnati 9-6 on Wednesday.

