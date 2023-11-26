Washington kicker Grady Gross earns scholarship after game-winning field goal

SEATTLE — University of Washington kicker Grady Gross did more than keep the No. 4 Huskies unbeaten on Saturday. He earned a scholarship.

>> Read more trending news

The sophomore’s 42-yard field goal as time expired helped the Huskies (12-0) win the Apple Cup with a 24-21 victory against rival Washington State.

In the locker room after the game, Washington coach Kalen DeBoer told the kicker -- and the team -- that Gross had been placed on scholarship, The Sporting News reported.

“Thanksgiving weekend. And I’m thankful for Grady Gross,” DeBoer said while addressing the team in the locker room. “And you know what I hope Grady Gross is thankful for? The scholarship he’s earned.”

After kicking the game-winner to beat Washington State, Washington’s kicker Grady Gross earned a scholarship 🥹



(via @UW_Football) pic.twitter.com/MXdM2iS0UG — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 26, 2023

Gross was overcome with emotion while his teammates cheered and doused him with liquid.

This season, Gross has made 11 of 15 field goal attempts, according to The Sporting News. Earlier in Saturday’s game he had missed a 43-yard attempt, but the Scottsdale, Arizona, resident connected in the clutch.

He is 54-for-54 on extra-point attempts this year, the magazine reported.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about as a staff,” DeBoer told reporters after the game. “He’s earned it. He’s really had a great year. And I know he’s had a couple (of) misses, but he’s just such a mentally tough kid. I see it every day in practice. We’ve seen big kicks in games and all of that. Certainly, we were just looking for the right time. Today was the right time to make that happen.

“I don’t want to make emotional decisions, but it’s a decision we pretty much knew was going to happen at some point. Why not capture the moment?”

THE HUSKIES HANG ON@UW_Football hits the 42-yard field goal to win it in the final seconds 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0OE6bPiqdn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2023

Gross was a kicker and punter for four seasons at Horizon High School in Scottsdale. He was 68-for-68 on extra points and made 12 of 15 field goals as a senior in 2021, The Sporting News reported.

“I think I had a game-winning extra point one time (in high school), but that’s different,” Gross told reporters. “Nothing this big.”

Washington will face Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Las Vegas.