Walter Koenig, who played Russian crewman Chekov in ‘Star Trek,’ dies at 90

The actor, who portrayed Russian crewman Pavel Chekov on "Star Trek," died on Oct. 25. He was 90.

Walter Koenig, who played Russian crewman Pavel Andreievich Chekov during the second and third seasons of “Star Trek” and in the first seven Paramount movies based on the series, died on Sunday. He was 90.

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Koenig died of natural causes at his residence in North Hollywood, California, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The son of Lithuanian immigrants also played Alfred Bester on another science-fiction series, “Babylon 5,” the entertainment news website reported.

Koenig joined the “Star Trek” cast for the start of its second season on television, appearing in 36 of the 50 episodes that aired in 1967-68 and 1968-69, Variety reported.

Walter Koenig, who played Chekov in the original “Star Trek” series and seven “Star Trek” feature films, has died at 90. https://t.co/qwySBj1Xy9 https://t.co/3tX8YCXThG — Variety (@Variety) October 26, 2026

He reprised his role in the “Star Trek” movies that were released from 1979 to 1991, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Today we mourn the passing of Walter Koenig, whose talent, warmth, and unforgettable performances left a lasting mark on generations of fans around the world,” Koenig’s representatives said in a statement. “He passed of old age at home in North Hollywood last night surrounded by his daughter and niece.

“Walter helped inspire audiences with his optimism, humor, and adventurous spirit. Beyond ‘Star Trek,’ his long and distinguished career showcased his versatility as an actor and his genuine love for his craft.”

In a 2013 interview for the TV Academy Foundation, Koenig said he did not watch “Star Trek” during its first seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’d flip through the channels and I’d see Styrofoam rocks -- they were so obviously Styrofoam -- and I said, ‘This has got to be phony.’ I didn’t give it a chance,” he said.

Koenig had played a Russian character before joining the crew of the Starship Enterprise, portraying a student who defected to the United States in a 1963 episode of “Mr. Novak,” the entertainment news website reported.

According to Variety, Chekov was an arrogant young navigation officer who was introduced into the series to appeal to younger fans. His hairstyle was similar to that of Davy Jones, one of the singers for The Monkees.

The Chekov character was also used to poke fun at the Soviet way of falsely taking credit for every important human invention, the website reported.

Koenig was born in Chicago on Sept. 14, 1936, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He attended Grinnell College in Iowa to study premed, but transferred to UCLA, where he earned a degree in psychology, the entertainment news website reported.

When a professor encouraged him to pursue acting, Koenig began studying at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His classmates included Christopher Lloyd, with whom he would be reunited on “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” along with James Caan and Dabney Coleman.

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