Walmart will be closing 23 stores this year; here’s a list

Walmart will be closing more stores in 2023, with the number now reaching 23 locations in 12 states and Washington, D.C.
The retailer cited financial losses as the reason it closed four stores in the Chicago area last month, as well as the reason it closed the last remaining stores in Portland, Oregon in March.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillion said in a statement that record-breaking retail theft had hurt the company’s economic performance in 2022.
“Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been,” McMillon told CNBC. Prices “will be higher and/or stores will close,” McMillon said if Oregon authorities failed to address rampant shoplifting.
Here is the full list of Walmart store closing or have closed in 2023:
Arkansas
3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)
Georgia
1801 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta
835 MLK Jr. Drive. NW, Atlanta
Florida
6900 U.S. Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)
Hawaii
1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu
Illinois
17550 South Halsted St., Homewood
12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield
840 N. McCormick Blvd., Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)
1511 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia
8431 S. Stewart Ave., Chicago
4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago
2844 N. Broadway, Chicago
2551 W. Cermak Road, Chicago
Indiana
3701 Portage Road, South Bend
Kansas
10303 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park
Minnesota
1200 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center
New Mexico
301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque
Oregon
4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland
1123 N Hayden Meadows Drive, Portland
Texas
24919 Westheimer Parkway, Katy (Neighborhood Market concept)
Washington
11400 Hwy. 99, Everett
Washington, D.C.
99 H St. NW, Washington
Wisconsin
10330 W. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee