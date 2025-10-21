Walmart, Aldi bring back their economical Thanksgiving meals

Homemade Turkey Thanksgiving Dinner with Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, and Corn
Thanksgiving dinner deals FILE PHOTO: Walmart and Aldi are already planning their Thanksgiving dinners. (Brent Hofacker/Brent Hofacker - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The countdown to Thanksgiving has started.

Read more trending news

Because money may be tight this holiday season so Walmart is once again putting together an economical Thanksgiving feast that will serve 10 people for less than $4 a person, the company said in a news release.

To see what’s available, click here.

Included in the curated list are:

  • Butterball turkey for .97 a pound
  • Kinder’s Fried Onions, 4.5 oz.
  • Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup, 10.5 oz. (1 can)
  • Stove Top Turkey Stuffing, Twin Pack 2 x 6 oz. 
  • Great Value Dinner Rolls, 12 ct. 
  • Fresh Russet Potatoes, 5 lb.
  • Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz.
  • Great Value Baby Carrots, 2 lb.
  • Great Value Corn, 15 oz. (3 cans)
  • Great Value Green Beans, 14.5 oz. (3 cans)
  • Great Value Artisan Macaroni & Cheese, 12 oz. (3 boxes)
  • Great Value Brown Gravy Mix, 0.87 oz. (2)
  • Great Value Pie Crusts
  • Great Value Evaporated Milk, 12 fl. oz.
  • Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin, 15 oz.

The company is also offering one-click meal baskets for the holidays, including a gluten-free Thanksgiving dinner, a basket that swaps out traditional dishes for ones that are healthier or higher in protein, and a prime rib meal basket.

The baskets are currently on sale and will be available through Dec. 25.

Walmart is also partnering with The Salvation Army, allowing online shoppers to add a donation to their cart to provide a meal to those in the community who need assistance.

Competitor Target offered a similar promotion in years past, but has not announced one as of Oct. 21 for this holiday season.

Discount grocer Aldi announced last week that it will also have a Thanksgiving feast for 10 that will cost $40.

Aldi’s Thanksgiving dinner includes a 14-pound turkey, rolls, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, gravy and other items.

The Aldi promotion runs until Dec. 24.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!