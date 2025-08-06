‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘9-1-1′ actress, Kelley Mack, dies

Kelley Mack
Kelley Mack FILE PHOTO: Actress Kelley Mack arrives at the Los Angeles Friends + Family Premiere of Dark Sky Films and Queensbury Pictures' "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" at iPic Theaters on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. She died on Aug. 2. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CINCINNATI — An actress known for her roles on shows such as “The Walking Dead” and “9-1-1″ has died.

Kelley Mack was 33 years old.

Read more trending news

A statement concerning her death was posted to the social media platform CaringBridge, saying that she passed away peacefully in Cincinnati, her hometown, on Aug. 2, CNN reported.

She had a glioma of the central nervous system, a tumor that affects the brain or spinal cord.

A statement on her Instagram account read, “Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”

Mack announced in January that she was diagnosed with an astrocytoma, which is also called a diffuse midline glioma, The New York Times reported. An astrocytoma is the abnormal growth of astrocytes, or the cells that allow nerves to work.

She had thought lower back pain that she had been experiencing was due to a slipped disk, but after an MRI scan, doctors discovered she had a mass on her spinal cord. After a biopsy, she lost most of the use of her legs and had to use a wheelchair or walker, the newspaper reported.

Mack was born Kelley Lynne Klebenow in Cincinnati in 1992, according to the Times.

She was inspired to be an entertainer and storyteller when she got a mini video camera when she was a child. Mack started her career as a child actor in commercials, CNN reported.

She attended the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University in Orange, California, graduating in 2014.

Mack had several roles over her career, joining the cast of “The Walking Dead” as Addy for the ninth season, “Chicago Med” and “9-1-1.” Her final appearance was as Ricky in 2025’s “Universal,” according to her IMDB profile.

Mack leaves behind her parents, sister, brother, grandparents and boyfriend. A memorial will be held on Aug. 16 in Ohio, E! News reported.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!