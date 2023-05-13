Virginia man accused of fatally shooting father who had just won custody battle

Man killed: Alex Brown died after he was shot outside his mother and stepfather's home in Louisa, Virginia. (Jason Doly/iStock)

LOUISA, Va. — A man who had just won custody of his two sons was fatally shot by his ex-wife’s boyfriend on Tuesday, the victim’s family said.

Alex Brown, 29, was pronounced dead outside his mother and stepfather’s home in Louisa at about 3:20 p.m. EDT, WVIR-TV reported.

According to a news release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, David Branham, 36, of Madison, is accused of killing Brown.

Branham is charged with murder and attempted malicious wounding, according to the news release. Additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Branham was also “involved” in the custody dispute. He allegedly shot into a vehicle Brown was occupying with “several others,” the news release stated.

Brown’s mother, Suz McKoy, disputed the sheriff’s office account in a Facebook post, writing that the victim was involved in a custody dispute with his estranged wife and that Branham was not involved in the actual proceedings.

McKoy added that shots fired into the vehicle occurred “about five minutes” before Branham “chased (Brown) down and killed him.”

Branham is being held without bond, the News & Observer reported.

Louisa is located between Richmond and Charlottesville.