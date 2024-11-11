Veterans Day 2024: What is open, closed

Veteran's Day FILE PHOTO: Some businesses will be closed to mark Veteran's Day. Others will be open for business. (hamara - stock.adobe.com)

As the nation pauses to thank our Veterans, businesses and offices across the country will be closed to mark the holiday.

President Woodrow Wilson started the holiday as “Armistice Day” in 1919 to honor the veterans of World War I, the “Today” show reported. President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the holiday to honor all veterans in 1954.

It is one of 11 federal holidays, CBS News reported.

Here is a list of businesses and offices that will be closed on Monday:

Wells Fargo (CNN)

Bank of America (CNN)

Citibank (CNN)

TD Bank (CNN)

Federal Reserve banks (CNN)

USPS (CNN)

Libraries (CNN)

Government offices (CNN)

