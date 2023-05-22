Venmo for teens: Company to officially teens to own accounts with permission

Venmo, the social payments app, is soon going to officially allow teens to have an account with their parents’ permission.

Teens already use it, with parents opening an account through their own, The Associated Press reported. But doing so violates the company’s terms of service.

But the company is launching its Venmo Teen Account for 13- to 17-year-old users.

The account, which will also come with a debit card, will allow parents to not only give their child money but also monitor transactions and adjust privacy settings.

They will also be able to lock and unlock the card and see who is sending their child money. The card will be able to be used in ATMs but with a $400 daily limit. The card will be free to use in participating ATMs or will be subject to a $2.50 transaction fee.

There are no additional fees to create or maintain the account.

Venmo, which is owned by PayPal, said the new accounts were created in response to frequent requests from users, the AP reported.

It isn’t the only company that offers a teen-focused account.

Chase introduced its Chase First Banking for children as young as six years old, as well as a checking account created for high schoolers. Both come with debit cards and parental monitors.

The high school account gives the teens access to Zelle, another direct payment system, as well as credit monitoring.

Another option is the Greenlight debit card for teens. It will allow parents to control spending limits, track payments and connect transfers to chores or grades. Parents can also block some purchases. Greenlight does come with a monthly fee.

Venmo Teen Account will be launched to select customers next month before rolling out to everyone. If you’re not selected as the initial group, you can be notified when you’re eligible by signing up for alerts.

For instructions on how to signup, visit PayPal’s website.



