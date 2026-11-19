So how did the industry publication come up with the ranking that has stars such as Zendaya (98), Orson Welles (62), alongside entertainers such as Divine (79) and The Marx Brothers (55)?
“To choose the 100 Greatest Movie Stars, we had to use our heads, our hearts, our guts, our fantasy lives. We were looking for the stars who magnetize us, the ones who awe and overpower us and make us swoon. The ones we wish we were, and the ones who inspire the ultimate movie-star thought: ‘That’s who I am.’” Variety said.
The Bud Light Tailgate is back for another season! Join us before select Bucs home game for the Bay’s biggest tailgate! Enjoy complimentary Bud Light along with amazing food from Wildfork Meat & Seafood Market that will be cooked up on-site by our friends at the Brisket Shoppe. Plus, plenty of Bud Light giveaways and some surprises!