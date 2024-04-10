USPS looking into raising first-class stamp to 73 cents

The United States Postal Service on Wednesday announced they are seeking a price increase for some mailing services that are expected to start over the summer.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The United States Postal Service on Wednesday announced it is seeking a price increase for some mailing services, with the increase expected to take effect over the summer.

The USPS said it filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission of mailing services price changes that are expected to start on July 14. One of the price changes is expected to include a five-cent increase in the price of first-class mail “forever” stamps, raising the price from 68 cents to 73 cents.

It is part of a 7.8% overall increase, according to The Associated Press.

For the proposed increase to go into effect this summer, the Postal Regulatory Commission has to approve it, USA Today reported.

“As changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace continue, these price adjustments are needed to achieve the financial stability sought by the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year plan,” USPS officials said. “USPS prices remain among the most affordable in the world.”

The USPS has been raising stamp prices twice a year, according to Reuters. The agency said that it expects its “new pricing policy to generate $44 billion in additional revenue” by 2031.

