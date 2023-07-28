US State Department orders government personnel to leave Haiti; warns other Americans there

US State Department orders employees to leave Haiti FILE PHOTO: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI - Hundreds of people, some with U.S. passports, stand in a long line outside of the American embassy as they try to escape Haiti in 2010 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The U.S. State Department on Thursday ordered all non-emergency government personnel and their family members to leave Haiti as soon as possible, The Associated Press reported.

The order cites “kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and poor health care infrastructure.”

The State Department also told U.S. citizens not working for the government to leave Haiti as soon as possible “by commercial or other privately available transportation options,” according to Reuters.

“Kidnapping is widespread, and victims regularly include U.S. citizens. Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked,” the State Department said in a travel advisory.

Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated on July 7, 2021. No new leader has been elected in the country.

