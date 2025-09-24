US Marshals Service: Travis Decker is dead, sheriff’s office says marshals ‘jumped the gun’

Authorities believe that remains found in Washington state belong to the man wanted in the murders of his three young daughters.

The U.S. Marshals Service has declared that Travis Decker, who had been suspected of killing his three daughters, is dead.

In a court filing on Wednesday, the United States Attorney’s office informed the District Court of the Eastern District of Washington, telling the court “the Defendant TRAVIS CALEB DECKER is deceased,” KIRO reported.

The filing was a Motion to Dismiss Complaint and Quash Arrest Warrant.

Skeletal remains that are believed to be those of Decker were found in a remote wooded area last week, less than a mile from where the bodies of Decker’s three daughters, Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia were found in May.

The area was so remote that crews had to be taken to the site by helicopter and drones and cadaver dogs were used to find the remains.

But the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the federal agency “jumped the gun,” declaring Decker dead, telling KIRO that the DNA the marshals received was on the clothing found on the remains, but that they have not received the DNA results from the bones.

Still, Sheriff Mike Morrison said that some items found with the remains were similar to what Decker was wearing at the time. They also found “personal items” with the remains.

Divers also found a key fob in a creek a few hundred yards from where the girls were found dead, which would match the type used with Decker’s truck, KIRO reported.

