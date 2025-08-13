Univ. of Nebraska’s Archie Wilson breaks down during news conference

FILE PHOTO: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before a game. Punter Archie Wilson broke down in tears talking about being away from his family. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Imagine moving halfway around the world to play a game and having all eyes on you - all at the age of 18.

That’s what is happening with Archie Wilson, the new punter for the University of Nebraska.

Wilson is from Melbourne, Australia. He grew up playing Australian rules football and was part of the ProKick Australia program, according to Cornhuskers Wire.

He was signed by the team to be a rugby-style punter.

ProKick Australia helps funnel punters and kickers to the U.S.

CBS Sports explained that Wilson can kick different styles with both feet.

Special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler saw Wilson’s talent on FaceTime and signed him without the 18-year-old playing an organized American football game before, according to CBS Sports.

Nebraska ST coordinator Mike Ekeler is "beyond confident" in new punter Archie Wilson, an 18-year-old Aussie Rules import.



"This guy's going to be a damn weapon." — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 12, 2025

But it is what happened off the field that is gaining attention, in a good, but partially heartbreaking, way.

During a media availability on Tuesday, freshman Wilson broke down in tears when asked about being so far from family.

Watch the emotional moment as he goes from a full smile to tears here, or below.

🏈♥️ "That part's hard. I love them a lot...& I miss them."



An emotional response on #Huskers freshman punter Archie Wilson on moving halfway around the world away from his family in Australia. pic.twitter.com/0I0gtA2AAn — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) August 12, 2025

His emotional breakdown is getting a lot of support on social media, News.com.au reported.

One person wrote, “You are in our family now too brother. Nebraska forever.”

While another wrote, “Can’t wait to watch this man play. Husker nation has his back.”

Finally, a fan wrote, “Love this kid. Hang in there buddy. It’ll be worth it the first time you do the tunnel walk. The state of Nebraska’s got you!”

Ekeler agrees that Wilson is special, telling reporters on Aug. 11, “Man, that guy is special. I mean, he truly is," the “Today” show reported.

"He's 18 years old, leaves home for the first time, goes to a different country, and leaves his family (who) he's unbelievably close to," he said. "That kid knows every one of his teammates, and his teammates love him because of the energy he brings in the building, not just because of

The Cornhuskers are scheduled to take on Cincinnati on Aug. 28 with Nebraska’s first home game Sept. 6 against Akron.

