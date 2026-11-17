United Airlines said it resolved a widespread system outage that grounded flights and caused delays.

A “widespread system outage” that lasted more than 90 minutes forced United Airlines to delay flights on Monday, days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration network forced a rare nationwide ground stoppage.

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The disruption in service was reported just before 5 p.m. ET, The New York Times reported. Flights resumed several hours later, the airline said. United officials said there was “no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue.”

Officials said in a statement that “while some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights.”

In an earlier statement, United said that it was “troubleshooting a technology issue affecting departing flights” but that there was “no impact on flights in progress.”

Earlier today we experienced a technology-related issue that impacted some departing flights. The issue has been resolved. Please check the latest status of your flight at https://t.co/BqzX0dcUna or the United app. — United Airlines (@united) November 16, 2026

According to FlightAware, United had canceled 28 flights and experienced 811 delays by 9:50 p.m. ET, USA Today reported.

The delays and cancellations affected approximately 25% of the Chicago-based air carrier’s flights for the day, according to the newspaper.

United did not provide details about which of its systems were affected. The Associated Press reported that pilots told air traffic controllers that the issue was related to a system that helps them determine a plane’s final weight.

[ FAA says new SMART system was not cause of nationwide ground stop ]

The latest outage was reported days before millions of Americans were expected to fly for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Times reported.

United’s technical delay was the latest issue that has affected Americans over the past week.

Last week, many Microsoft systems went down, halting messaging platforms and email for many customers, according to the Times. On Friday, there was a five-hour national ground stoppage of flights caused by what appeared to be a minor upgrade to a communications system utilized by air traffic controllers.

On Monday, major banks such as JPMorgan Chase, US Bank and Bank of America were experiencing issues processing certain online transactions. Customers also reported problems with Zelle, Wells Fargo and Truist.

Chase said a “software bug” was the cause of its problem, the Times reported.

[ Customers report Chase, US Bank, others are down ]

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he did not know what caused the outage but said it was not related to the FAA’s systems, USA Today reported.

“This is not an FAA system-wide problem,” Duffy told Fox News on Monday. “I don’t know what the root cause of United is.”

In August 2025, United grounded planes at major U.S. airports, the AP reported. More than 1,000 flights were delayed after the system that houses flight information went down, according to the news organization.

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