UFC veteran Tony Ferguson arrested on suspicion of DUI

Accused: UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Sunday. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC veteran Tony Ferguson is accused of drunken driving in California, authorities said Sunday.

Ferguson, 39, a former interim lightweight champion in the mixed martial arts promotion, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the truck Ferguson was driving struck other vehicles and rolled over in Hollywood at about 2 p.m. PDT, the newspaper reported.

Police said that Ferguson refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene, ESPN reported. He is reportedly facing a misdemeanor charge, according to the sports cable news outlet.

According to LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman, there were passengers in Ferguson’s vehicle but there were no injuries, the Times reported.

Ferguson spent some of his childhood in Oxnard, California, before moving to Michigan, according to the newspaper. He returned to Southern California in 2008 to train in martial arts.

Ferguson’s last bout in a UFC event came in Las Vegas when he lost by submission to Nate Diez in September 2022, Sports Illustrated reported. His last victory came on June 8, 2019, according to the magazine.

He won the UFC interim lightweight belt on Oct. 7, 2017, when he defeated Kevin Lee at UFC 216, Sports Illustrated reported.

Ferguson (25-8) has fought exclusively in UFC since 2011 and has been one of the top fighters in the 155-pound division, ESPN reported.

A representative for the fighter declined to comment about the incident, the sports news outlet reported.