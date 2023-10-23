UAW strike: Nearly 7,000 workers at Stellantis plant join walkout

UAW strike United Auto Workers members strike outside the General Motors Lansing Redistribution facility on Sept. 23, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — Thousands of workers at a Stellantis plant in Michigan joined the United Auto Workers in walking off the job on Monday, nearly six weeks after the union launched its strike against Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

>> Read more trending news

Union officials announced that 6.800 workers at Stellantis’ Sterling Heights Assembly Plant joined the strike on Monday. Stellantis’ best-selling Ram 1500 pickup trucks are made at the facility.

The surprise walkouts came after UAW President Shawn Fain said that offers so far floated by Stellantis, General Motors and Ford have fallen short. He acknowledged Friday, however, that workers were being offered “record contracts.”

“These are already record contracts, but they come at the end of decades of record decline, so it’s not enough to be the best ever when autoworkers have gone backwards over the last two decades,” he said. “That’s a very low bar.”

UAW strike: GM gives auto workers union a win

He praised striking workers for holding the line amid ongoing uncertainty about their jobs.

“Our ability to hold out, to hit the companies economically and to withhold our labor — this is our leverage and this is our path to victory,” he said. “We have one tool, and that’s solidarity.”

Biden joins United Auto Workers picket line

The walkouts announced Monday brought the total number of workers striking over 40,000, according to UAW.

Union workers walked off the job at three GM, Stellantis and Ford plants on Sept. 15, kicking off the strike. Employees at dozens more plants have since joined the walkouts.

Union officials are pushing to get employees more pay and better benefits. Automakers have argued that they can’t afford to meet UAW’s demands.

Latest trending news:
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!