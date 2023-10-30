UAW strike: General Motors reaches tentative deal with union

Tentative agreement FILE PHOTO: United Auto Workers members strike the General Motors Lansing Delta Assembly Plant on September 29, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan. Today the UAW expanded their strike against General Motors and Ford, claiming there has not been substantial progress toward a fair contract agreement. Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The United Auto Workers union and General Motors have reached a tentative contract agreement, effectively ending the first strike that simultaneous targeted Detroit’s Big Three automakers, according to multiple reports.

Citing an unidentified source, The Associated Press reported that the deal was reached Monday and matches a pattern earlier set by Ford, which reached a tentative agreement with the union on Thursday, and by Jeep maker Stellantis, which reached a tentative deal with UAW on Saturday. Sources told Bloomberg News that it was not immediately clear if there were differences in terms.

Union officials and GM did not immediately confirm that a deal had been reached, though an announcement is expected Monday. The deal will still have to be ratified by UAW workers, The Washington Post reported.

Over the weekend, unidentified sources told The Detroit Free Press that GM was offering UAW a deal similar to those offered by Ford and Stellantis that included a 25% wage increase across the life of the contract, a reinstatement of the cost-of-living adjustment and the same profit-sharing formula that Ford offered.

President Joe Biden, who joined workers on a picket line in Michigan last month, gave reporters a thumbs-up when asked about the reported deal between UAW and GM.

“I think it’s great,” he said, according to White House press pool reports.

More than 45,000 workers joined the strike after union members first walked off the job at three GM, Stellantis and Ford plants on Sept. 15.

