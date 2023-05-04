Tyre Nichols died from blunt force injuries to the head, autopsy shows

Tyre Nichols Mourners sit next to a candle display during a vigil for Tyre Nichols at Regency Community Skatepark on Jan. 30, 2023, in Sacramento, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An autopsy released by authorities in Tennessee on Thursday shows that Tyre Nichols died in January of blunt force injuries to the head, according to multiple reports.

The autopsy listed Nichols’ manner of death as homicide, describing multiple contusions, brain injuries, cuts and bruises to the 29-year-old, The Associated Press reported. In the report, officials noted that Nichols “was struck multiple times during a law enforcement encounter, according to WHBQ-TV.

The report was released after Nichols’ family was briefed on the findings. In a statement Wednesday afternoon, family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said the medical examiner’s report was “highly consistent with our own reporting back in January of this year.”

“We know now what we knew then,” the lawyers said in a joint statement. “Tyre Nichols died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was homicide. The official autopsy report further propels our commitment to seeking justice for this senseless tragedy.”

Nichols died three days after video released by police showed officers beating him a short distance from his family’s home in Memphis. Initial reports indicated that officers stopped him on suspicion of reckless driving, though Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said authorities were unable to find evidence to support that allegation.

Five officers have since been fired and charged with murder in Nichols’ death. Tadarrius Bean, 24; Demetrius Haley, 30; Emmitt Martin III, 30; Desmond Mills, 32; and Justin Smith, 28; pleaded not guilty to charges in February. Several other law enforcement officers have also been suspended or fired.

The beating prompted the Justice Department to announce plans to review the police department’s policies and procedures. A federal investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

