College football player dies days after mid-game injury

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Tyler Ulrich FILE PHOTO: College football player Tyler Ulrich died after suffering a "traumatic injury" during a recent game. (izzzy71 - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A college football player has died after he was injured in a game last weekend.

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Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma, said sophomore safety Tyler Ulrich died five days after sustaining a “traumatic injury,” The Associated Press reported.

The 21-year-old was hurt in a game against Ouachita Baptist, but the school did not say what the injury was or how he died.

CBS News said a man named Mark Ulrich, whom the news outlet said was the player’s father, posted to Facebook that his son died on Oct. 15. An earlier post said Tyler Ulrich had a head injury, The Athletic reported.

School President Keith Newman said that Ulrich died in a hospital surrounded by his family, teammates and friends, the AP reported.

Ulrich’s injury on Oct. 10 caused a nearly hour-long delay while he was being treated before being taken to a hospital.

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