College football player dies days after mid-game injury

A college football player has died after he was injured in a game last weekend.

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Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma, said sophomore safety Tyler Ulrich died five days after sustaining a “traumatic injury,” The Associated Press reported.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our SNU football player, Tyler Ulrich.



This loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew him. We ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer. pic.twitter.com/aS5ddnItA3 — SNU Athletics (@SNUAthletics) October 15, 2026

The 21-year-old was hurt in a game against Ouachita Baptist, but the school did not say what the injury was or how he died.

CBS News said a man named Mark Ulrich, whom the news outlet said was the player’s father, posted to Facebook that his son died on Oct. 15. An earlier post said Tyler Ulrich had a head injury, The Athletic reported.

School President Keith Newman said that Ulrich died in a hospital surrounded by his family, teammates and friends, the AP reported.

Ulrich’s injury on Oct. 10 caused a nearly hour-long delay while he was being treated before being taken to a hospital.

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