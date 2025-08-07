Two Pennsylvania state troopers shot

BREAKING NEWS Breaking News (Cox Media Group National Content Desk/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Two state troopers in Pennsylvania have been shot in Northeastern Susquehanna County.

Read more trending news

The shooting happened on Route 171, according to WTXF.

Gov. Josh Shapiro told the crowd at an event in Bucks County, saying, “It is an active situation, and at the conclusion of this event I plan to head there myself."

The state’s Department of Transportation said a portion of Route 171, between Susquehanna and Thompson, where the shooting happened, is closed and is asking the public to avoid the area, WOLF reported.

The condition of the troopers is unknown.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!