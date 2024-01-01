Twins born minutes apart, but in different years

New arrivals: Souli Morris, left, was born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, three minutes after her brother, Seven Morris, was the last baby born in 2023 at Yale New Haven Hospital. (Yale New Haven Hospital)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Twins born three minutes apart at a Connecticut hospital not only have different birthdays, they also were born in different years.

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden, welcomed a baby boy, Seven Morris, at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Yale New Haven Hospital, WVIT-TV reported.

“He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023 as YNHH only records births to the minute, not seconds,” a representative for the hospital said, according to WFSB-TV.

Three minutes later, a girl, Souli Morris, became the hospital’s first birth of Jan. 1, 2024, as she was born at 12:02 a.m., WVIT reported.

According to a news release from the hospital, both infants weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, The Middletown Press reported.

Hospital officials said the infants and their parents are “doing great” and are resting comfortably, The Middletown Press reported.