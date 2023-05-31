Tupac Shakur to get posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Tupac Shakur to get posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame The late Tupac Shakur is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — The late Tupac Shakur is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

In a news release, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said that Shakur will be receiving the 2,758th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7 at 1:30 p.m. EST.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary.  This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come,” Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in the news release. “Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars” added Martinez.

Accepting the start will be Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said. In addition, “Dear Mama” Director Allen Hughes, and Jamal Joseph will also be in attendance.

Shakur sold around 75 million records in the early 1990s and was an actor in a few films including “Poetic Justice,” in 1993 with Janet Jackson, according to WABC.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in 2017 Shakur was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and became one of the first solo hip-hop artists to be recognized in his first eligible year.

Some of Shakur’s hit songs included “California Love” and “Ambitionz az a Ridah,” KTLA reported.

Shakur was shot and killed in Las Vegas in Sept. 1996. He was only 25 years old, according to the news outlet. The shooting death of Shakur remains unsolved.

Decades after his death, Shakur remains a hip-hop icon and has been identified as one of the best rappers, according to KTLA. With artists like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, Shakur was part of the West Coast rap which was in a feud in the 1990s with East Coast Rap that was led by Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy.




