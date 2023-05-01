Tuesday Morning closing all stores

Tuesday Morning The Tuesday Morning store in Greenlawn, New York on February 20, 2023. (Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images, File)

Home and lifestyle goods retailer Tuesday Morning is closing its stores nationwide after announcing earlier this year that it was filing for bankruptcy protection.

On the company’s website, Tuesday Morning officials highlighted that “all stores are closing” and “everything must go.” The retailer added that it will accept gift cards through May 13.

Tuesday Morning operates 464 stores in 39 states, employing more than 4,000 people, according to court records.

The company filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Feb. 14. As part of a reorganization effort, company officials planned to close stores in low-traffic regions to focus efforts on its most profitable locations in heritage markets.

The bankruptcy filing was the second for Tuesday Morning in recent years. In 2020, the company filed for bankruptcy as it faced financial issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of stores were closed before the company emerged from bankruptcy.

In court records, company officials said the retailer later grappled with supply chain disruptions and increased costs.

Tuesday Morning was founded in 1974.