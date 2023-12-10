Trump says he will not testify again at New York civil fraud trial

Donald Trump: The former president said he would not testify in his civil fraud trial on Monday. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump said he will not testify on Monday in his civil fraud trial in New York City.

Posting on his Truth Social platform on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. EST, Trump said that he “VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY” testified last month, and said there was no need to appear again in the Manhattan courthouse, The New York Times reported.

Trump had been expected to testify in his defense in the trial as recently as Sunday morning but abruptly changed his mind, the newspaper reported.

“President Trump has already testified,” Trump attorney Chris Kise said in a statement. “There is really nothing more to say to a Judge who has imposed an unconstitutional gag order and thus far appears to have ignored President Trump’s testimony and that of everyone else involved in the complex financial transactions at issue in the case.”