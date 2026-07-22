Tropical Storm Bertha weakens, continues to dump rain on Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha continues to move slowly west through the northern Gulf.

Tropical Storm Bertha continued its westward crawl on Wednesday, bringing rains and possible flooding to the northern Gulf Coast.

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In its 5 a.m. ET advisory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Bertha had lost some of its punch but still had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm was located approximately 110 miles west-southwest of Panama City, Florida, and about 50 miles southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Bertha was moving west at 5 mph, the hurricane center said.

7/22 4am CDT Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Bertha:



You can find the latest advisory information at https://t.co/jigeOJBJ7U pic.twitter.com/jZIYR0Ouzo — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 22, 2026

According to the hurricane center, a tropical storm warning is in effect from the Okaloosa-Walton county line on the Florida Panhandle to Morgan City, Louisiana. The metropolitan New Orleans area and Lake Pontchartrain are also under tropical storm warnings.

A tropical storm watch is in effect in Louisiana from west of Morgan City to Cameron, along with Lake Maurepas.

According to the hurricane center, tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from Bertha’s center.

While the most intense parts of the storm remain offshore, WALA reported that the Gulf Coast will still experience dangerous surf conditions on Wednesday.

The hurricane center will issue an intermediate advisory at 8 a.m. ET, followed by a full advisory at 11 a.m. ET.

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