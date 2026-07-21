Tropical Storm Bertha forms, threatens Gulf Coast

File photo: Tropical Storm Bertha may cause heavy rains along the northern Gulf Coast this week. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tropical Storm Bertha, the second-named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, formed on Monday and was threatening the northern Gulf Coast with heavy rains and possible flooding.

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In its 5 a.m. ET advisory on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said that Bertha had strengthened and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The storm was located approximately 110 miles south-southwest of Panama City, Florida, and about 170 miles southeast of Mobile, Alabama.

Bertha was moving northwest at 5 mph, the hurricane center said.

According to the hurricane center, a tropical storm warning is in effect for the Florida-Alabama border west to the Jefferson-Plaquemines parish borders in Louisiana.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the Bay-Gulf county lines in Florida to the Florida-Alabama border and west of the Jefferson-Plaquemines parish border to Morgan City, Louisiana.

The hurricane center will issue an intermediate advisory at 8 a.m. ET, followed by a full advisory at 11 a.m. ET.

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