Troopers: 10-year-old steals vehicle from family, crashes it on interstate

Florida Highway Patrol

Interstate crash: File photo. The Florida Highway Patrol said a 10-year-old took a family car without permission and drove it on an interstate, where it sideswiped a Ford F250 pickup truck. (Florida Highway Patrol)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 10-year-old child stole a vehicle from a family member and crashed it on a west-central Florida interstate on Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the child, from St. Petersburg, took a Nissan Altima without permission from a family member, WTVT reported.

Troopers said the juvenile was driving the vehicle northbound on Interstate 275 at about 6 p.m. EST when they sideswiped a Ford F250 pickup truck in the center lane near Interstate 375, according to WFLA-TV.

The Altima crashed into the bridge rail along the outside shoulder of the road, WTVT reported. The truck was able to come to a controlled stop after the crash.

The child suffered minor injuries in the crash, troopers said. The three adults in the Ford were not injured, WFLA reported.

No other details were available.

