Tribal officer, another person killed in shooting in Arizona

GILA RIVER, Ariz. — Multiple people in Arizona were injured in a shooting including an officer early Saturday near Phoenix. One officer and another person were killed in the shooting.

The Gila River Police Department said that Gila River Public Safety Dispatch received a call about a disturbance at a house in Santan, District 4 of the Gila River Indian Community. When officers arrived at the house, multiple gunshots were fired. Two officers were struck as well as four other people at the scene.

All six who were shot were taken to the hospital, according to KNXV.

One of the officers identified by police, Joshua Briese, died from his injuries. The other officer is in serious but stable condition.

Briese had been with the Gila River Police Department for less than a year, KNXV reported. He was still in field training.

Police said that another person was also pronounced dead. That person has not yet been identified.

The conditions of the other people who were injured have not been released, KNXV reported.

No information about a suspect has been released, according to the news outlet.

The circumstances behind the shooting remain under investigation. The FBI is working with the Gila River Police Department to investigate the shooting.

“Our hearts and prayers are with these police officers, their families, and everyone impacted by this tragic incident,” police said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group