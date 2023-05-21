Tops in their class: Ohio triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Triple threat: Triplets from a northeastern Ohio high school took the top spots in their graduating class. (Skodonnell/iStock)

SEBRING, Ohio — Triplets from Ohio will command the stage on Sunday during their high school graduation ceremony.

According to a news release, Caydin Barker and his sister, Sadie Barker, have been named co-valedictorians of the McKinley High School Class of 2023, WKBN-TV reported. Their brother, Gage Barker, was named the salutatorian at the northeastern Ohio school, located in Sebring.

“These three are amazing in everything they have done in life so far,” the triplets’ mother, Becky Pusateri-Barker told WOIO-TV.

Caydin and Sadie are planning to attend the University of Cincinnati according to WFMJ-TV.

Caydin wants to major in electrical engineering and eventually earn a master’s degree in business administration, WKBN reported. Sadie will pursue a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and then attend to law school to become a patent attorney, according to the television station.

Gage plans to enroll in an electrical lineman trade school and join an apprenticeship program, WKBN reported.

The siblings credited their parents for their support during their school years.

“We have really great parents and teachers, that I don’t know where we would be without some of them,” Sadie Barker told WFMJ. “They really pushed us to be the people we are today.”

Pusateri-Barker told WOIO that Sadie has won $15,000 in scholarships and Caydin has earned $10,000. They were named as two of the 17 recipients of the Edward J. Debartolo Scholarship, according to the television stations. There were 350 applicants.