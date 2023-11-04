Toddler injured after shooting themself with loaded gun dropped by teenager near daycare A child was injured Friday after a gunman left a loaded gun on a playground following an altercation in the area, police say. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LAS VEGAS — A child was injured Friday after a gunman left a loaded gun on a playground following an altercation in the area, police say.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Reggie Rader said in a news briefing Friday that just before 11 a.m. Friday by Nellis Boulevard and Owens Avenue, a teenager and an adult got into an altercation on a public transportation bus, according to KLAS. During the altercation, the teenager reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the other person.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is believed to be in stable condition, according to the news station.

In the 1500 block of North Nellis Boulevard, police say the suspect is believed to have dropped his firearm while fleeing the first incident by a playground, KVVU reported. A child picked up the gun and then shot themself.

The preschool contacted police quickly and the child was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition, the news station reported.

The teenager was eventually taken into custody. Police are working with the district attorney on charges with the possibility of charging the teenager as an adult, according to KVVU.

The names of the victims and suspects have not been released.