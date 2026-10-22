Todd Benzinger, member of 1990 Reds’ World Series champs, dies at 63

The first baseman, who was part of Cincinnati's 1990 World Series champions, died on Oct. 22. He was 63.

Todd Benzinger, a first baseman who was part of the Cincinnati Reds’ 1990 World Series champions, died Thursday, the team announced. He was 63.

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“The Cincinnati Reds are saddened by the passing of former first baseman and 1990 World Series champion Todd Benzinger,” the team wrote in a social media post.

No cause of death was given.

Benzinger, who was born in Dayton, Kentucky, graduated from New Richmond High School in Ohio, WCPO reported.

“Todd will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in Reds history,” the Reds wrote on X. “Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, former teammates and all who knew and loved him.”

The Cincinnati Reds are saddened by the passing of former first baseman and 1990 World Series champion Todd Benzinger. Todd will be remembered with great affection and gratitude for his place in one of the most memorable chapters in Reds history. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, former teammates and all who knew and loved him. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 22, 2026

Benzinger was chosen by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 1981 MLB June Amateur Draft.

He played for the Red Sox in 1987-1988 before joining the Reds in 1989.

He played first base in 95 games for the Reds in 1990, and caught the final out of that season’s World Series, snagging a foul pop-up by Carney Lansford as Cincinnati completed a four-game sweep against the favored Oakland Athletics.

“Todd will forever be remembered by Reds fans for catching the final out of the 1990 World Series, but those of us who had the privilege of knowing him will remember so much more,” Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame Museum said in a statement. “Todd remained close to the Cincinnati community and was a tremendous friend to the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, generously participating in our events and sharing his time with fans.

“We will miss his friendship, his kindness and his presence in our community.”

After his stint with Cincinnati, Benzinger played for the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

He managed the Class A minor league Dayton Dragons in 2009 and 2010, WHIO reported. He had a 112-165 record in two seasons managing the Midwest League club.

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