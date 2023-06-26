Titanic tourist sub: Teenager took Rubik’s Cube on sub to set record, mother says

Search for submersible ends in tragedy FILE PHOTO: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 22: Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, gives an update on the search efforts for five people aboard a missing submersible approximately 900 miles off Cape Cod, on June 22, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Remnants believed to be of the Titan submersible were found approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on the sea floor, according to the US Coast Guard, and all five occupants are believed to be dead. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images /Getty Images)

A woman who gave up her seat on the Titan submersible so her son could enjoy the experience with his father says the teenager took his Rubik’s Cube with him because he wanted to break a world record, according to an interview with the BBC.

Christine Dawood said her son, Suleman went with the group she had intended to go on the Titan to see the remains of the RMS Titanic along with her husband, Shahzada.

The Titan, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with the ship that had launched it about 75 minutes into a dive on June 18. A search was launched for the vessel, but after four days of searching, the U.S. Coast Guard announced it believed the submersible imploded, killing all those aboard.

Officials with OceanGate identified the five on board the Titan as Stockton Rush, the company’s CEO; Shahzada and Suleman Dawood; Hamish Harding; and Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

According to Dawood, her son applied to Guinness World Records to be recognized for solving the puzzle on the ocean floor. His father brought a camera to capture the moment, Dawood said.

“He said, ‘I’m going to solve the Rubik’s Cube 3,700 meters below sea at the Titanic’.”

Dawood told the BBC she had planned to go with her husband to view the wreck of the Titanic, but the trip was canceled because of the Covid pandemic.

When it was rescheduled, she relented and gave her seat to her son.

“I stepped back and gave them space to set [Suleman] up, because he really wanted to go,” she said.