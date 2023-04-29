Therapy K-9 forges friendship with polar bear at zoo

Nose to nose: Otto, left, a K-9 therapy dog, makes eye contact with a polar bear named Lee at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. (Delaware County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This is an unusual friendship, but an endearing one.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post on Thursday by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio, a therapy K-9 positioned himself in front of a glass enclosure at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and took an interest in a large polar bear.

Otto, a 19-month-old Bernese mountain dog, was photographed as he watched Lee swim around in his tank, WSYX-TV reported. At one point, the two animals were nose to nose, with only thick glass separating them.

A student at the Delaware Area Career Center, who is enrolled in the zoo’s career technical education program, interviewed Otto’s handler, Deputy Keith Cox, according to WSYX.

The interview was for the student’s capstone project, the television station.

By all accounts, Otto had a fun time roaming the zoo and staring at the other animals, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.