That’s no limo: Teens hire tank to take them to prom

FILE PHOTO: Two teens from Washington used a unique way to get to their prom.

Forget asking to borrow the parents’ car or even renting a limo. Two teens in Washington took an unconventional vehicle for prom.

Sherman Bynum and Sam Tetro decided a few months ago they wanted to use a tank to get to their Camas, Washington, prom, KPTV.

Bynum said he loves tanks and wanted to ride in one for his junior prom. Luckily there was a guy in Portland who owned an M3A1 tank from World War II that could be used.

Steve Greenberg, 65, owner of the tank, said he’s been collecting them since high school.

“If it wasn’t for tanks and the guys who drove them and worked on them and fought with them during WWII, we wouldn’t be standing here today,” Greenberg told KPTV.

The only problem, it cost about $1,000 to rent it. Bynum and Tetro came up with fundraisers to get the money, and they were successful in getting a grand.

In addition to raising the money, Bynum and Tetro needed to get permission from school administrators to allow the unconventional conveyance, Lacamas Magazine reported. The guys then took two trips around the Portland Art Museum this weekend, adding Army helmets as part of their prom attire and sticking out the top of the tank.

Did you catch that? Camas teens rode to prom in a WWII tank alongside the Unipiper! https://t.co/qbX160vUtM pic.twitter.com/rF0ziYAZ1p — FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) April 30, 2023

The pair also had a unique escort to go with their unique ride — a man who plays the “Star Wars” theme on flaming bagpipes while riding a unicycle, wearing a kilt and Darth Vader mask.

Bynum, despite the quirky entrance, did have a date for the big night. Mycah Chala said that Bynum held up a sign that read “I’d be thankful to take you to prom.”

Bynym’s mother never thought her son’s crazy idea would ever come to pass.

Hey, I never thought he’d do it, either,” Megan Bynum told the magazine. “I’m as surprised as everyone else. He put his mind into this, and he and Sam started making phone calls. I thought it was a big joke and here we are! Crazy!”







