‘That’s my dream’: Emma Stone has applied to be on ‘Jeopardy!’ every year

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Emma Stone attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Emma Stone Emma Stone attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Emma Stone has applied to be on the game show “Jeopardy!” and has done so every year but has had no luck.

>> Read more trending news

“That’s my favorite show. That’s my dream,” she said on the most recent “Awards Circuit” podcast episode, according to the Los Angeles Times. Stone said that if you want to be a contestant you have to take a test, which you can do only once a year. She reapplies every June.

“I don’t want to go on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ I want to earn my stripes,” Stone said, according to People.

“They don’t tell you how you did. They just say, ‘We’ll let you know in the next nine to 12 months if you got on the show,’ and guess what, I haven’t gotten on the show,” she said, according to the Times.

Stone says she has prepared to be on the show as well.

“I watch it every single night, and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on ‘Jeopardy!’she said, according to People.

Stone recently won two Golden Globes for her role in “Poor Things,” according to People. The awards were for best film actress in a comedy or musical and for producing “Poor Things” which won best picture in a musical or comedy. She paid tribute to her husband, Dave McCary while accessing her acting award. The two were married in 2020 and have a daughter named Louise Jean McCary.

She won an Oscar for “La La Land” in 2016, according to Variety.

Image 1 of 23
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Emma Stone arrives at the premiere for Cruella at the El Capitan Theatre on May 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Photos: Emma Stone through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: Emma Stone arrives at the premiere for Cruella at the El Capitan Theatre on May 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!