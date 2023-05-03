Texas A&M student dies in New Orleans after falling from balcony

Student dies: The New Orleans Police Department said that a college student leaning over a balcony fell to his death early Saturday. (New Orleans Police Department)

NEW ORLEANS — A Texas A&M University student died Saturday after falling from a balcony while attending an event in New Orleans.

>> Read more trending news

Andrew Thomas Henges, 19, of Beaumont, Texas, died early Saturday, KBTX-TV reported. Henges, who was studying biology at Texas A&M, was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, according to KBTV.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Henges was leaning over a balcony railing on Loyola Avenue when he fell to the ground, The Times-Picayune reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the newspaper.

“His passing is and will always be unbelievably tragic, but the impact he had on the men of this fraternity and everyone he knew outside of it is far from that,” the Texas A&M chapter of Delta Tau Delta wrote in an Instagram post. “Andrew was soft-spoken but carried a heart of gold -- one that deeply cared for others.”

Henges graduated from Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School in Beaumont in 2022, KBTX reported.

According to his obituary, Henges’ funeral service will be held on May 6.