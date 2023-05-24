Teenager finds mother, stepfather dead in driveway of a house in Georgia A 15-year-old boy found his mother and stepfather dead Wednesday morning outside their home in Lawrenceville, according to police and WSB-TV. (Gwinnett County Police/Gwinnett County Police)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy found his mother and stepfather dead Wednesday morning outside their home in Lawrenceville, according to police and WSB-TV.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said in a news release that just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called out to a house in Lawrenceville. Authorities found a man and a woman dead in the driveway of the home.

Police said the pair were initially found by the teenager, WSB reported. The boy was one of three children who were inside the house before the discovery and they were not harmed. The other two children are believed to be elementary and middle school-aged, according to WSB.

Police said the incident seemed to be “domestic-related” between the man and the woman. WSB reported that it is unclear what led up to the incident.

The name of the victims will be released once next-of-kin notification is complete, police said.